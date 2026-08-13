Inter, Frattesi to Lazio is done: the final figures

Inter and Lazio have spent the past few days putting the deal together, weighing up the formula and the figures before reaching a handshake agreement. The medical and the official announcement are still to come before it becomes formal and final. Formula and figures: a loan with an obligation to buy triggered by the fulfilment of certain conditions. the Nerazzurri club will even retain 50% of any future resale: the man chosen to replace Frattesi is Curtis Jones, whom Inter already tried to sign in January and whom Liverpool value at €35 million.







