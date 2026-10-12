Inter keep winning, and they're evolving.Chivu's team look increasingly different from the side the former Roma man inherited from Inzaghi. Inzaghi's lengthy spells of possession have given way to more direct forward passes and pressing that smothers opponents as they build from the back. Combinations down the flanks now also leave room for more one-on-one situations and players willing to dribble to create a numerical advantage. What remains is the constant roaming of Inter's players, who rotate, switch positions and turn up in unexpected areas as they try to break down opposing defences. Dimarco took that idea to its fullest expression against Parma.





From the right, the former Parma player crossed and shot at goal. Corvi stopped his effort in the third minute. In the 23rd and then the 36th, two runs starting on the left carried him across to the opposite side of the pitch. His attempts to score and provide an assist came to nothing, but they showed the increasingly fluid football Chivu wants, without fixed formations but with plenty of established principles.





Explaining Dimarco's movements, the Inter manager said: "His movements depend on how the opposition come to press us. If one of our players rotates on his side, he is free to move inside. Sometimes he plays as a striker, sometimes as a central midfielder. Today he put in a cross from right wing-back, he moves around and enjoys himself that way, gets into the box and meets crosses at the far post; he is quick to recognise when to make his run. My players have evolved."





Part plan and part improvisation, it's organised chaos that keeps paying off, with Inter already having had 10 different goalscorers. For now, though, Dimarco is not among them, despite rewriting several records only a few months ago. His goal could come soon, perhaps even from the right.