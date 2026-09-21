After undergoing a medical examination at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano, Inter defender Federico Dimarco has failed to recover from the physical problem he suffered with his club and is unavailable for Italy's fixtures. He will leave the training camp in the next few hours. Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has called up Aston Villa defender Matteo Ruggeri as his replacement.
Inter, Dimarco leaves Italy’s training camp: head coach Mancini calls up Aston Villa’s Ruggeri
The squad selected
Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Massimo Pessina (Bologna), Guglielmo Vicario (Juventus);
Defenders: Honest Ahanor (Crystal Palace), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Daniele Ghilardi (Roma), Michael Kayode (Brentford), Eddy Kouadio (Monza), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Matteo Ruggeri (Aston Villa), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta);
Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Issa Doumbia (Sporting CP), Nicolò Fagioli (Fiorentina), Davide Frattesi (Lazio), Rolando Mandragora (Torino), Samuele Ricci (Como), Alessandro Romano (Cagliari), Sandro Tonali (Tottenham);
Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Bologna), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Sebastiano Esposito (Sassuolo), Samuele Inacio (Borussia Dortmund), Moise Kean (Como), Daniel Maldini (Cagliari), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Antonio Vergara (Napoli), Nicolò Zaniolo (Udinese), Mohamed Alì Zoma (Norimberga).
Italy's schedule in Group A1
25 September 2026 (8.45pm): Italy v Belgium - Stadio Olimpico, Rome
28 September 2026 (8.45pm): Turkey v Italy - Ataturk Spor Kompleksi, Bursa
2 October 2026 (8.45pm): France v Italy - Stade de France, Saint-Denis
5 October 2026 (8.45pm): Italy v Turkey - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna
12 November 2026 (8.45pm): Italy v France - Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan
15 November 2026 (8.45pm): Belgium v Italy - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels
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