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Dimarco InterGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Inter, Dimarco and Spence heading for a possible withdrawal against Udinese as well: Roma clash in their sights

Inter
F. Dimarco
D. Spence
Serie A

The condition of the Inter winger, absent in Madrid through injury

Inter’s medical staff are still working with Federico Dimarco, who is dealing with a slight sprain to his left knee. Because of the injury, the Inter wing-back did not travel to Madrid and is following a specific treatment and recovery programme.


That issue does not look likely to clear up quickly. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the feeling is that Dimarco could also be forced to miss the next league match against Udinese, scheduled for Monday. Inter are leaning towards caution above all else, with the aim of avoiding any risk and allowing the player to recover fully before returning to action.


  • Dimarco: Roma in his sights

    His comeback could now be pushed back to the next round of league fixtures. The Inter wide man is targeting Saturday 19 October at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma, a marquee clash Inter want to head into with all their key players available. The next few days will be crucial in assessing how the knee responds to treatment and whether he can return to full training with the group.

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  • Spence: the situation

    Djed Spence has the same target. Inter's new signing is still waiting for his first call-up and wants to put his physical problems behind him once and for all so he can finally break into the team's rotation. For him too, then, the match against Roma at the Olimpico could at least offer the chance of a first call-up.


    For both of them, caution remains the watchword: there will be no rush, with the coaching and medical staff determined to avoid relapses and send the players back onto the pitch only when they are fully recovered.


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