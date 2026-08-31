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cm grafica massolin modena 2025 26 16 9Modena FC

Translated by

Inter confirm Yanis Massolin has joined Cagliari on loan

Inter
Transfers
Cagliari
Y. Massolin

Yanis Massolin has left Inter to join Cagliari on loan with an option to buy. This is the statement from the Nerazzurri club: ""FC Internazionale Milano announce the transfer of Yanis Massolin to Cagliari. The midfielder, born in 2002, joins on a temporary deal with an option and counter-option".


  • The buy-out figures

    Next summer, Cagliari can sign the former Modena player on a permanent deal for €7 million, while the club in Viale della Liberazione can trigger their buy-back option by paying €8.5 million.

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