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FBL-EUR-C1-INTER-BRUGGEAFP
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Inter-Club Brugge, CM’s player ratings: Tresoldi, three dreams; Lautaro never gives up. Martinez is a problem

Inter vs Club Brugge
Inter
Club Brugge
Champions League

The player ratings from the second Champions League matchday, as Inter face the Belgian side at San Siro.

Inter-Bruges 3-4


INTER


J. Martinez 4.5 - Tresoldi's penalty gives him no chance. Then comes the familiar disaster: he charges inexplicably towards the halfway line when the move does not call for it, leaving an open goal for the Belgian side's striker to score his second. He later parries the ball to the Italian-German's feet for his third. Madrid might have been a one-off, but after Udine, this third incident confirms a pattern. He often delivers between the posts, yet Inter have a problem they need to solve.


Bisseck 5 - Given licence to build play from centre-back, he occasionally switches off. Bruges' quick wide players repeatedly trouble him. The gap in pace is clear, and he struggles along with his team-mates.


Akanji 4.5 - Careless in his marking of Tresoldi, he struggles to contain him and resorts to rough treatment, earning a yellow card. Tresoldi reacts and moves quicker, and playing in the centre does not help Akanji. Slow, bogged down and cumbersome when starting attacks, he produces a disastrous display that confirms his early-season difficulties.


Bastoni 5.5 - Of the back three, he fares best, holding his position while taking responsibility for building play. Late on, he fades with his team-mates and looks tired as he tries to track runs from the quick Potts and Forbs.


Diouf 5 - Going forward, he is a thorn in the opposition's side. Running back is another matter. Opponents who run at him expose his limitations tonight, as Bruges' third goal shows.


Barella 5 - Torn between breaking up play and creating it, he contributes too little in either phase. The Belgian side's transitions often catch him in the middle, and he sinks with the rest of the team. (From the 78th minute: Bonny 6.5: he brings energy, darts behind the Bruges defenders and scores a fine goal after a dribble, curling his shot home. Perhaps he should have come on earlier)


Çalhanoğlu 5 - Unusually, he struggles with the weight of his passes and his defensive work. His foul on Forbs, who is through on goal, leads to the penalty. He then rattles the crossbar with a thunderbolt from outside the box before going off with a physical problem ahead of the final collapse. (From the 67th minute: Sucic 5.5: his shot leads to Lautaro's second goal. He comes on when Inter need to attack but neglects his defensive duties a little too often)


Zielinski 5 - More than his team-mates, he makes himself available and tries to link play. He also comes close to scoring. Then he starts the counter-attack by Forbs that leads to the penalty which puts the Belgian side ahead. He never recovers. (From the 88th minute: Stankovic not rated)


Dimarco 5 - Still short of the weapon he was last season, he appears hampered by a physical problem. He makes a few muddled mistakes, though his left-foot shooting remains dangerous, as he shows midway through the second half. Defending against a menace like Forbs proves much harder. (From the 78th minute: Spence 5 - he comes on and makes a mess of the Belgian side's fourth goal. Hardly ideal)


L. Martinez 6.5 - First he has a goal disallowed. Then the world-class No 9 conjures an equaliser, planting one foot and instantly poking his shot home. In the second half, he misses a huge chance to make it 2-1 when one-on-one with Sommer, before giving his team hope again with a tap-in for 2-3. Last to give up, he feels the defeat like salt burning on his skin. But that miss at 1-1 weighs heavily.


Thuram 6 - With pace and strength, he battles the Belgian centre-backs and does not hesitate to shoot from distance. Given how dangerous he looks against an inattentive Belgian defence, he probably should not have gone off. (From the 67th minute: P. Esposito 5.5: he tries to battle with the centre-backs but sees little of the ball. He misses a huge chance when one-on-one with Sommer)


Manager Chivu 5 - This is not the Inter side Europe admired during the two years with Inzaghi. Attacking football, entertainment and goals count for plenty, but his team seem to have forgotten how to defend this year. A slow defence covering so much ground against quick wide players is in trouble, especially without a dependable presence in goal. In Italy, comebacks have helped people forgive his occasional tactical arrogance. In Europe, they do not.




  • Club Brugge


    Sommer 7 - Back at the stadium that loved him, whistled him, criticised him and celebrated him, he takes centre stage. A miraculous save from Lautaro caps a sharp display and gives him a measure of revenge against his critics. Unlike his Inter counterpart, he leaves San Siro a winner.


    Sabbe 6.5 - Covers plenty of ground and overlaps Forbs whenever he can. (From the 72nd minute: Siquet 5.5 - Bonny gets past him for the Ivorian's goal)


    Spileers 6 - Under pressure throughout, he produces a double clearance to deny Lautaro. (From the 61st minute: Lee 6 - Comes on to mark Pio Esposito and holds his own)


    Mechele 5.5 - Handles Lautaro well until the Argentine's first goal, when he lets him go around him like a novice. He struggles against Lautaro from then on.


    Seys 6.5 - Wins his duel with Diouf and still finds chances to get forward.


    Forbs 7.5 - Wins the penalty for 1-0, sets up Tresoldi for 2-1 after a masterful counter-attack and plays a key role in his team-mate's third goal. The Inter defenders cannot get near his pace, agility and dribbling.


    Vanaken 6.5 - Finds space behind Inter's midfield line to good effect.


    Potts 7 - A fine burst into the middle of the area leaves him one-on-one with Martinez, but he comes close to a third goal. He causes problems throughout, creating numerical advantages and tormenting the Inter defenders with his changes of pace.


    Vetlesen 6.5 - Tracks back superbly and times his sliding tackle perfectly to stop Zielinski as he bears down on goal. (From the 61st minute: Lemarechal 6.5 - Slots straight into Brugge's well-oiled system)


    Virgili 7 - Hits the post with an effort that could have settled the match. He is a livewire on the left. (From the 83rd minute: Diakhon not rated)


    Tresoldi 8 - A dream night at San Siro for a player whose AC Milan-supporting heart is plain to see. He rattles the crossbar, then scores the penalty to put his side ahead and celebrates beneath the Curva Nord. He capitalises on Martinez's blunder to double his tally from Forbs' pass, then completes a hat-trick at the home of the "enemy". It is the best night of his career, and he sends a message to AC Milan and Mancini's Italy national team. (From the 83rd minute: Vermant 7 - Comes on ready to turn home the decisive goal. No small contribution)


    Manager Leko 7.5 - His Brugge come to San Siro and steal the show. They attack quickly through rapid wide players, run tirelessly, accelerate and trouble Inter in a way rarely seen. Up front, he has an outstanding centre-forward prospect. He shows plenty of Italian managers how to come to Milan and play against Inter: without fear and with the desire to hurt them.

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