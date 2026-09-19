Cristian Chivu, Inter manager, spoke to DAZN after his side's 2-2 draw with Roma at the Olimpico: "Why did we start like that? I spoke to the team about the first half at half-time, and that stays between me and them. In the second half we showed personality and produced more. We will work to iron out certain things, in the end it is a good point against a strong team".





The Romanian coach added: "You have to understand who the opponent are. But you learn, you move forward. Last year at this point in the season we were in a worse position. And we have already played two head-to-head clashes, with Napoli and Roma. I will take the good things we did in the second half".







