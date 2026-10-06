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cm grafica inter chivu 2027
Emanuele Tramacere
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Inter, Chivu: "I am still an apprentice, I do not have a lifetime ahead of me to do this job"

Inter
C. Chivu

Inter manager CristianChivu has given a lengthy interview to Cronache di Spogliatoio about his approach to management. He still sees himself as an apprentice in the role, despite already winning a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia early in his young career. This is a preview of the full interview, which will be released tomorrow.


  • I am an apprentice

    "I don’t think I’ve got a lifetime ahead of me to do this job. Do I still feel like an apprentice? Yes, that’s my way of doing things and seeing things. Having doubts lets me stay curious, to step out of my comfort zone"

  • When I no longer want to improve, I will stop

    "The day I stop seeing myself as an apprentice will be the right day to stop. The way I am, studying and taking on challenges keeps the passion and the desire to carry on with enthusiasm alive"

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