Cristian Chivu, Inter manager, spoke to Sky Sport after the 1-1 draw in the derby against AC Milan in Australia. Here is what he said, as reported by FcInter1908.it: "It is a friendly, an August match where neither our condition nor theirs is at its peak. You try to do good things and give everything you have even if your legs are not fresh".
Translated by
Inter, Chivu: "Bisseck, heavy bruise. Pavard? He is here, like the others"
Pio and Bonny
The Inter manager added: "What do I take away from this friendly? I take away the health of my players, apart from Bisseck, who suffered a heavy blow to the head: the rest matters little. Pio and Bonny? They showed it last year, they earned their place in this squad, they are champions of Italy: they are two young players with great talent and promise, we must not forget that they gave us a big hand".
On Pavard
Finally, when asked about Pavard: "Pavard? I’m talking about him, about Bisseck, about Bastoni and about Carlos, I’m talking about those who are here at the moment: we only have four, they are doing a great job and giving their all. I’m happy for all of them because we managed to give all of them more minutes."
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