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Chivu Grafica 16.9Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Inter, Chivu: "A lucid, high-quality transfer market. We do not have fixed starters"

Inter
C. Chivu

The Inter manager speaks about Lautaro, Pio Esposito and the transfer market

Cristian Chivu, manager of Italian champions Inter, told Sportmediaset exclusively: "Lautaro Martinez is our captain because of the love he has for our colours. I have seen him motivated and with the right ambition despite losing the World Cup final against Spain. He tried to be back with us again as soon as possible and returned to Pinetina early. I think he is almost ready for an important season."


  • Then, on the transfer market and the arrivals of Stones, Spence and Curtis Jones: "We have approached this transfer window with a clear head, trying to add quality and raise the level in an already strong squad. We have an obligation to maintain a high level."


    Finally, on Pio Esposito: "We do not have fixed starters, what matters to us is the level of competitiveness in the squad. Pio is important for the way he is within the group, for the way he trains and for what he can do on the pitch."


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