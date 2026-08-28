Then, on the transfer market and the arrivals of Stones, Spence and Curtis Jones: "We have approached this transfer window with a clear head, trying to add quality and raise the level in an already strong squad. We have an obligation to maintain a high level."





Finally, on Pio Esposito: "We do not have fixed starters, what matters to us is the level of competitiveness in the squad. Pio is important for the way he is within the group, for the way he trains and for what he can do on the pitch."



