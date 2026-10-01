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cm grafica romano cagliari 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Inter challenge Juventus for Romano. But it also depends on Calhanoglu and Stankovic

Inter
Transfers
Juventus
A. Romano

Transfer duel between Inter and Juventus for the Cagliari and Italy talent

Alessandro Romano is one of the names at the top of Inter's plans for the midfield of the future. The 20-year-old Cagliari player appeals because of his attributes and potential: his 185 centimetres would add physicality to a department that could take on a different shape over the coming seasons.


According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have already started making moves, with no intention of getting dragged into bidding wars and preferring instead to steal a march on the competition. The previous deal with Cagliari also matters: in 2019, the investment in Nicolò Barella became one of Inter's best pieces of business in recent years.

  • Calhanoglu and Stankovic?

    Much will also depend on Hakan Calhanoglu's future. His contract expires in June 2027 and a renewal remains possible, but the Turk's physical condition will be decisive after a season disrupted by injuries. If there are doubts over his fitness, Inter could step up their activity in the transfer market. Aleksandar Stankovic's future also remains unresolved, while for Romano, the newspaper underlines, positive reports are coming in both for his technical potential and for his behaviour off the pitch. Cagliari are obliged to sign him permanently for €6.5 million and want to tie him down to a five-year deal; the value of his registration has already gone beyond €20 million.


  • Juventus are in the mix too

    Marotta and Baccin are keeping a close eye on things and laying the groundwork: Inter want to be ready when the right moment comes, not least because there is no shortage of competition. Juventus, in particular, are the other club keeping tabs on the rapid rise of the 2006-born player with dual Italian and Swiss citizenship.

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