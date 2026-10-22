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cm carlos augusto inter
Emanuele Tramacere
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Inter, Carlos Augusto continues to save Chivu: he is more decisive than Dimarco and is earning a contract extension

Inter
F. Dimarco
C. Augusto
Serie A
Champions League
Transfers
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter vs Fiorentina
Fiorentina

Another goal, another decisive contribution, another performance that raises doubts about the choices to be made in that area of the team, both now and in the future.

Once again, Carlos Augusto proved Inter's ultimate utility player. In an extremely difficult, already decisive Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk at San Siro last night, the former Monza player stepped up to give Cristian Chivu the win.

The Brazilian has put in one performance after another since the start of the year, providing crucial goals and assists to "save" Inter or spark their now-familiar comebacks. Above all, he is thoroughly earning the contract extension that remains under discussion.

Beyond his role as a tactical utility player, the Romanian manager now has a question he cannot ignore: is he or Dimarco the better option on the flank?

  • More than a utility player

    Carlos Augusto's career at Inter has always been shaped by Federico Dimarco out wide and Alessandro Bastoni in defence. He has adapted to both roles, filling in admirably for each with tactical versatility and a rare ability to read different phases of play.

    At the start of this season, though, the former Monza player has proved far more than a utility player. His numbers have been markedly better than those of both presumed starters, particularly Dimarco, who is currently struggling badly.

  • The man of the shocks

    After starting the season on the bench against both Monza and Cagliari, the 1999-born wide player has made seven appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Each contribution has proved crucial for Inter, given how the matches were unfolding when he got on the scoresheet.


    Yesterday's goal is still fresh in everyone's mind. With his side down to ten men against 11, he broke forward at just the right moment to secure Inter's first three Champions League points of the season. His goal at the Bernabeu had also given Inter hope of a comeback and changed how the team viewed that defeat.


    Carlos Augusto has provided the spark so far, lifting both Inter's energy and morale. Against Napoli, he assisted Lautaro's goal to make it 2-1 immediately after Hojlund had doubled the lead, putting Inter 2-0 down in a matter of minutes. Against Udinese, his goal to make it 2-1 sparked the comeback that ended in a 5-3 scoreline. His introduction against Roma in the second half began the sustained pressure that led to the final 2-2 scoreline. Off the bench against Bologna, he scored and provided a decisive assist to break open a match that had been locked at 1-1.

  • Earning a contract renewal

    Inter have long promised him and his agent an improved and extended contract, as they have with Dimarco. His current deal expires on 30 June 2028. After settling the match against Shakhtar last night, the Brazilian reiterated that he wants to stay at Inter.

    Having offered Bastoni some encouragement with "We won for him too", Carlos Augusto confirmed that talks are progressing: "A contract extension? We're talking about it and taking our time. I still have two years left on my contract..."

    The club want to reward the wing-back's performances with a pay rise and an extension from 2028 to at least 2030. He currently earns €2.2 million a season, far less than the squad's top players. Today, he is showing on the pitch that he too belongs among the squad's top players and deserves that reward.

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  • Better than Dimarco, the statistics confirm it

    Beyond his contract renewal, Carlos Augusto is giving Cristian Chivu a real selection headache, with the manager looking for a way to play him without sacrificing either Bastoni or Dimarco. The problem is that the Brazilian now has considerably stronger statistics than the former MVP of the 2025/2026 season in the position that should, in principle, be his.

    His already mentioned contribution of goals and assists is part of the picture (Dimarco remains on two assists). The statistics favour the former Monza player both against Shakhtar yesterday and across the season as a whole.

    Carlos Augusto has a higher pass completion rate (92% versus 86%), with the gap widening in the attacking half. He wins more duels (62% versus 42%) and has a higher conversion of expected xGoals into goals (0.90 with four goals versus 0.93 and no goals scored). His conversion of xAssists into assists is also higher (0.55 with two assists versus Dimarco's 2.05 with two assists).

    Defensively, he makes more interceptions (1.4 versus 0.7 on average), gets dribbled past less often (0.2 versus 0.6) and wins more tackles (3.6 at 62% versus 1.3 at 43%). He also makes considerably more defensive interventions (2.6 versus 0.4) and wins far more aerial duels (79% versus 33%).

    Dimarco is certainly still behind physically after a knee problem during the long break slowed him down. But Carlos Augusto's performances now demand that Chivu at least give the matter some thought.

Next matches
INT

INT

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

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