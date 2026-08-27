Inter-Calhanoglu, possible renewal beyond 2027: what it depends on

Inter and Hakan Calhanoglu could stay together even beyond the expiry of his current contract, which runs until 2027. The midfielder's excellent start to the season, topped by his goal against Monza with a 135 km/h strike, has reopened talks over a renewal.





While interest remains from Turkey, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both keen, Calhanoglu has stayed in Milan and remains a key figure in Cristian Chivu's plans. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the door could open to an extension, although much will depend on the player's performances and above all his physical consistency.







