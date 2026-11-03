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FBL-C1-EUR-FEYENOORD-INTER MILANAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter bounce back in Rotterdam and silence the critics with a convincing 3-0 win over Feyenoord

Feyenoord
Inter
Champions League
Feyenoord vs Inter

Follow Feyenoord v Inter: Champions League matchday four

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08 Nov 2026

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For Inter, beating Feyenoord would put their derby defeat to AC Milan behind them and build on their victory over Shakhtar as they climbed the Champions League 2026/2027 league-phase table. They won 3-0 at De Kuip, taking control from the start and showing a ruthlessness in front of goal they had lacked for some time. 

A superb curling left-footed shot from the edge of the box gave Yann Bisseck the opener. He put a finger to his lips in celebration, silencing his critics. After a brief Feyenoord response, Pio Esposito restored Inter's momentum, showing skill and good fortune to meet Spence's excellent deflected shot-cross and head in the second. Shortly after Chivu's first substitutions early in the second half, Zielinski made it 3-0 with a superb left-footed shot from distance, looking inspired himself. The third goal ended Feyenoord's hopes and silenced De Kuip, allowing Chivu to rest those who have played the most recently.

Keeping a clean sheet, Inter took their chances and controlled the tempo. The result answered claims that Inter were in crisis. Pending the matches scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 4 November, Inter have climbed to 14th place, firmly in the play-off places and two points behind eighth-placed Bayern Munich, who have eight points and currently occupy the last potential round-of-16 spot. 

FEYENOORD-INTER 0-3

GOALSCORERS: 8' Bisseck (I) 34' Pio Esposito (I), 54' Zielinski (I)

  • Goals and highlights

    66' GOAL DISALLOWED - Inter work the ball along the ground, and Bonny lays it off to Spence in the area. Spence slips a pass through to Dimarco, whose low cross gives Pio Esposito a tap-in, but the assistant flags for offside. A lengthy VAR check confirms the decision. Only Esposito's shoulder puts him offside, and only by a narrow margin.

    54' GOAL - Barella takes a throw-in and plays the ball wide to Zielinski. Picking it up just beyond the centre circle, Zielinski carries it to the edge of the area, beats Zechiel and drives a powerful left-footed shot past Ernst at his near post.

    48' CHANCE - Spence receives the ball on the edge of the area, takes on his marker and shifts it on to his right foot. Ernst saves his shot and turns it behind for a corner.

    45' - Zielinski carries the ball into the attacking third and lets fly again, this time with his left foot. Ernst dives to turn it away.

    43' CHANCE - A forward pass finds Ferri alone in front of Martinez, but he miscontrols it and inadvertently sets up the onrushing Read. Read sends his first-time right-footed shot over.

    38' CHANCE - Barella controls an aerial ball first time and plays it to Zielniski, who makes space on the edge of the area with a body feint before shooting just wide.

    34' GOAL - Dimarco plays the ball through Barella, and Inter switch play to Spence on the right. The Englishman enters the area and hits a shot-cross that takes a deflection and loops towards the far post. Pio Esposito rises to head it in off the crossbar.

    30' CHANCE - Moussa skips past Dimarco in the penalty area as if he were a training cone and drives to the byline, forcing Martinez to come out low. The winger tries to chip him, but the Spanish goalkeeper makes a superb save.

    19' INTER SCARE - A long ball from Feyenoord catches Akanji and Josep Martinez at cross purposes. Akanji makes a poor clearance, taking the ball away from Martinez, who has come well off his line. Ezechiel then miscontrols it in the area, allowing Martinez to intervene and save.

    18' Ernst makes a mistake with a clearance from his feet, allowing Inter to win the ball back in the penalty area. Thuram gets a shot away after a scramble, but Ernst saves it.

    14' CHANCE - Spence reaches the byline on the right but overhits his cross. The ball runs all the way to Federico Dimarco on the left, and the full-back shoots first time. Read deflects it behind for a corner.

    8' GOAL - Bisseck pushes forward and knocks Valente off balance, allowing Pio Esposito to win the ball back. He then takes matters into his own hands, curling a left-footed shot inside the far post to beat Ernst.

    3' YELLOW CARD - Hakan Calhanoglu slides in on Ferri and misses the ball. Referee Nyberg shows him an early yellow card despite vehement protests from the Turk.

    0' Kick-off at 21:00 at De Kuip in Rotterdam

    INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

  • Feyenoord-Inter: the match report

    Feyenoord 0-3 Inter

    Scorers: 8' Bisseck (I), 34' Pio Esposito (I), 54' Zielinski (I)

    Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Ernst; Read (62' Schaken), Kraaijeveld (78' Dejil), Marmol, Lopez (62' Watanabe); Targhalline, Vanhoutte (46' Van Den Elshout), Zechiel; Moussa, Ferri (62' Steijn), Valente.

    Substitutes: Kastenmeier, Bossin, Gonçalo Borges, Nelson, Diarra, Van Persie, Slory.

    Manager: Van Bronckhorst.

    Inter (3-5-2): Josep Martínez; Bisseck, Akanji (85' Pavard), Carlos Augusto; Diouf, Barella (78' Sucic), Calhanoglu (57' Mkhitaryan), Zielinski (78' Stankovic), Dimarco; Thuram (57' Bonny), Pio Esposito.

    Substitutes: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Diouf, Stante, Bovio, Mosconi, Lavelli.

    Manager: Chivu.

    Referee: Nyberg (SVE)

    Booked: Calhanoglu (I), Akanji (I), Zechiel (F)

    Sent off: -

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