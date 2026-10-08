Bad news for Cristian Chivu from the treatment room at Appiano Gentile. After the encouraging updates of recent days, which had brought almost the entire squad back to full training after the break, with only Stones still in the reconditioning phase, Curtis Jones has now pulled up with a muscle problem. The Englishman's injury is to his thigh and will keep him out for a significant spell.
Inter blow: Curtis Jones suffers an injury. How long will he be out for and who will play in his place against Parma
He was ready to start
After working through the international break at Pinetina, the former Liverpool player looked certain to feature for Chivu when Inter restart their league campaign on Saturday at 6pm.
Now that has changed, and the Romanian coach must rethink his plans. Calhanoglu will certainly slot into the middle of midfield, while Henrik Mkhitaryan is also almost certain to start after spending three full weeks working at Appiano Gentile. One of the players returning from international duty will have to replace Jones and, as things stand today, Nicolò Barella is clearly the leading candidate.
The statement
Curtis Jones underwent clinical and instrumental tests this morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano.
Those tests revealed a myofascial issue involving the adductors in his right thigh.
Doctors will reassess his condition over the next few days.
Out for a long time?
A strain is not a tear, but this is a delicate muscle and it affects several other areas, so caution will be needed.
Barring surprises, the midfielder is already certain to miss Parma and Tuesday 13 October's Champions League game against Club Brugge. He is then likely to stay sidelined for around a month. It is extremely difficult that he will be available for the derby scheduled for 31 October, while the club hope to have him back for the last match before the break against Como.
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