After spending the international break working at Pinetina, the former Liverpool player had looked certain to start for Chivu in Saturday's 6pm match, when Inter resume their league campaign after the break.

Now that is no longer the case and the Romanian coach must rethink his plans. Calhanoglu will certainly slot into the middle of midfield, while Henrik Mkhitaryan also looks set to get the nod from the start after three full weeks of work at Appiano Gentile. Jones's place will have to go to one of the players returning from international duty with their national teams, and Nicolò Barella is, as things stand today, clearly the leading candidate.