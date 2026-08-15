Calhanoglu: sets the tempo, keeps things ticking and sprays an endless stream of passes. He also goes close twice from distance. He is not yet at 100 per cent, but compared with the matches against Juventus and AC Milan his level has already gone up.





Barella: Inter's tireless little engine is purring again at very high revs. His early ball for Bonny is inch-perfect, then he wins it back and drives forward again as if it were a real match. Every now and then he gets caught in a few slightly forced plays, born of the friendly atmosphere, and they jar a little, but the legs are there.





Bonny:practically all of Inter's dangerous attacking moves went through him, either as the provider or at the finishing stage. He drifts right and left alongside target man Pio Esposito and makes the most of the spaces. The goal is still missing, and he is starting to feel that psychologically too, but it will come.





Dimarco: surprise, surprise. There is one Inter without Dimarco and another that are three times more dangerous in attack with him on the pitch, and once again today in the second half he changes the face of the match. How? By doing what Carlos Augusto failed to do, namely stealing a yard on the defence with first-time assists, layoffs and smart use of space.





Stones: he could hardly have dreamed of a better debut. His understanding with Akanji virtually snuffs out every Betis chance, his passing is full of quality and then comes the goal at last, a turn and finish in the box from Pavard's aerial assist, which proves decisive in the final victory.