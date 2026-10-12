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cm grafica diouf inter
Emanuele Tramacere
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Inter, Barcelona target Diouf: three other major clubs in the race

Inter
A. Diouf
Transfers
Chelsea
Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain

The Frenchman’s transformation into a winger is not going unnoticed among Europe’s top clubs.

Inter keep marching on in the league as they prepare for a Champions League night that could already prove a turning point in their season. Cristian Chivu continues to reshape his side, but one of the few untouchables at the start of this season has also been one of its biggest surprises: Andy Diouf.


His switch from central midfield to wing-back has won over everyone at Appiano Gentile and prompted Zinedine Zidane to call him up to the France squad. The transformation is also attracting interest from many of Europe's top clubs.

  • “European” characteristics

    The French wide player's performances have improved markedly, and his confidence in his new role is clear. He has three assists in five Serie A appearances so far, takes on defenders at pace and in one-on-one situations, and reads the defensive side of the game well. Those qualities make him an attractive prospect for international football.

  • Three heavyweights in a row

    Reports from Caught Off in England suggest Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG have tracked Diouf since the end of last year. All three clubs regard Italy as a priority scouting area.

  • Barcelona are also there

    The three big clubs face competition from Barcelona for Diouf, according to Fichajes in Spain. With Balde's departure already announced, Barcelona are looking to strengthen their right flank ahead of next summer.

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  • Price on the rise

    Inter paid around €20 million to sign him from Lens in the summer of 2025. His performances have since pushed up his transfer value and the fee the club could demand for him. According to the English website, that figure has already reached €50 million, but Inter still aim to keep him in Milan for a long time.