Barcelona have decided to reinvest much of their budget in defence over the upcoming transfer windows. They plan to let Koundé and Balde leave, and probably Christensen too, while bringing in a versatile wide player and another centre-back, preferably left-footed and good on the ball.

After making enquiries last summer, Barcelona have again approached the Italian defender's representatives. A year ago, he confirmed to sporting director Deco that he would not be averse to a move to Barcelona if his relationship with Inter came to an end.