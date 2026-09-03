Dario Baccin's first job, after taking over yesterday as Inter's new sporting director in place of Piero Ausilio, will be sorting out the contract renewals for deals nearing expiry. He will not handle it alone, of course, because the owners and president Beppe Marotta will have a major say, but Baccin will still play an important role as part of the wider effort.





In Inter's 2026-27 squad, four players are out of contract on 30 June 2026, while another seven see their deals expire on 30 June 2028. The first group is clearly the priority and those situations need sorting quickly, but the 2028 cases also need attention soon. Everyone at the club knows how risky it is to reach the final year of a contract and go through a transfer window without a clear plan.







