Inter are interested in Manu Koné, while Roma are considering Ismael: Sassuolo’s demands and the potential transfer saga

From Manu to Ismael Koné, with Roma, Sassuolo and Inter all involved: a transfer saga centring on the two midfielders could unfold this summer. It has been common knowledge since last summer that the Nerazzurri are interested in Manu Koné, but the Giallorossi’s interest in the Sassuolo Canadian has now been added to the mix.





According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he is the player identified to replace Manu Koné should he leave. A departure which, regardless of Inter, may need to take place before 30 June due to Financial Fair Play requirements. But let’s take it one step at a time.