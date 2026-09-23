Inter are in no rush over Calhanoglu's renewal: he remains out of contract

Ten days ago, in his first public appearance in the new role before the match Inter later won 5-3 against Udinese, new sporting director Dario Baccin confirmed to the press that talks and negotiations had begun over the contract renewals of two of the most important players in the current squad whose deals were due to expire on 30 June 2027: Federico Dimarco and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Dimarco's automatic extension clause until 2028 has already been triggered, so there is less urgency around those talks. For the Turkish midfielder, though, the need to reach an agreement, if Inter want to keep him in Milan, is becoming increasingly pressing. But how far have the negotiations progressed?



