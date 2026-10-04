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cm grafica leoni liverpool 2025 26 16 9Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Inter and Juventus wait for Leoni: the move if he does not find space at Liverpool

Inter
Juventus
Liverpool
G. Leoni

The Italian centre-back is close to returning, but the two clubs are still keeping an eye on him.

Only a year ago, Liverpool paid a huge fee to prise Giovanni Leoni away from Parma. The overall valuation was almost €35 million including bonuses for one of the best defensive prospects in our league.

Leoni, born in 2006, made an immediate impact. Then, at the first real chance, at the end of a match played at high intensity and after a strong performance, he twisted his knee and suffered a partial rupture of the cruciate ligament. A year has passed since then and Leoni is now ready to return to action, but between now and January, a lot could also change on the transfer market front.

  • Will he have space?

    A year ago, Leoni was starting to establish himself in Arne Slot's rotation before the dreadful injury he suffered in the cup. Now Liverpool have changed almost beyond recognition, not only on the bench, with Andoni Iraola brought in to lead the team, but also on the pitch with marquee signing Jacquet, who is also shining for France alongside the rediscovered Virgil Van Dijk. So when will Leoni return? And will there be room for him?

  • Inter and Juventus

    He will have to try to rewrite the defensive pecking order once again, but Inter and Juventus are watching the Italian defender's return to action, The Sun reports. Both clubs are ready to offer Leoni opportunities if he cannot rediscover continuity at Anfield. A loan move in January is one option, but they are keeping a much closer eye on the future. With next summer in mind, Juventus and Inter both want to pull off a major coup as they plan for the future in defence. If Leoni can return to his Parma levels, he would be an ideal fit for both.

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