Inter and Juventus wait for Leoni: the move if he does not find space at Liverpool

Only a year ago, Liverpool paid a huge fee to prise Giovanni Leoni away from Parma. The overall valuation was almost €35 million including bonuses for one of the best defensive prospects in our league.

Leoni, born in 2006, made an immediate impact. Then, at the first real chance, at the end of a match played at high intensity and after a strong performance, he twisted his knee and suffered a partial rupture of the cruciate ligament. A year has passed since then and Leoni is now ready to return to action, but between now and January, a lot could also change on the transfer market front.