Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Poland v Argentina: FIFA U-20 Women's World CupGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Infantino's ally: Barcelona legend implicates FIFA in a new charge

S. Eto'o
Barcelona
Cameroon
Spain

FIFA are facing a fresh accusation over their failure to investigate Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroonian federation, in connection with his relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The Telegraph reported that Infantino faces questions over his relationship with Eto'o, amid allegations that one of the FIFA president's most prominent supporters mishandled almost £500,000 that Russia paid into his personal bank account.

The Barcelona legend was named in court documents last week as one of Infantino's backers in his failed scheme to sell stakes in the World Cup.

Former executives of the Cameroonian federation, who say Eto'o forced them out, now claim they submitted formal complaints to FIFA's ethics committee more than a year ago over a payment of 567,000 euros they say the Russian federation paid to Eto'o.

The Times also published what it described as an invoice for 455,000 euros to be transferred to Eto'o's account, relating to 80% of the total participation fees for the friendly between Russia and Cameroon held in Moscow in October 2023.

Critics have questioned whether Eto'o is being protected because of his support for Infantino. FIFA cited Eto'o, one of the greatest African footballers in history, in their defence against a lawsuit filed by the European Union in the United States, in connection with the thwarted plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private-sector investors.

Eto'o and Infantino, who appeared together in a photograph dating back to 2016, have long enjoyed a positive relationship. Infantino has previously posted messages on social media in support of Eto'o, including congratulating him on his re-election as president of the Cameroonian federation last year, though the 45-year-old's tenure has been full of controversy.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

  • Infantino Samuel Eto’o kooora

    FIFA's silence and Eto'o's support

    Gibril Gatama, a former member of the executive committee of the Cameroonian federation, told The Times: "To my knowledge, there is no accounting or banking evidence proving that the funds transferred to Samuel Eto'o's personal account in Qatar were subsequently transferred to an official account of the Cameroonian Football Federation or recorded in its accounting ledgers."

    Neither the Cameroonian federation nor Eto'o has denied the transactions took place, or that the documents relating to them are genuine.

    According to Gatama, the federation's statutes demand that all of its funds sit in bank accounts opened in its name, not in personal accounts.

    He added: "Those working in Cameroonian football interpret FIFA's silence as political and institutional support for Samuel Eto'o."

    Gatama's complaint to the ethics committee followed an earlier one, submitted in 2024 by former Cameroonian Football Federation vice-president Henri Njalla Quan Junior, who accused Eto'o of involvement in match-fixing and abuse of power.

    A FIFA spokesperson said: "Infantino has no influence over FIFA's judicial bodies, because they are independent. FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. But scrutiny does not represent a licence to amplify unproven allegations concerning the FIFA president."

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR