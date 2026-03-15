Getty Images Sport
‘Incompetent but not corrupt’ - Paul Tierney’s presence in Chelsea huddle branded a ‘terrible look’ for Premier League referees
A bizarre pre-match spectacle
Former Premier League referee Clattenburg has condemned the actions of match official Tierney, in his column for the Daily Mail. Clattenburg was bewildered by the pre-match scenes, stating: "The image of Paul Tierney stood in the middle of the Chelsea huddle, looking straight down the television camera lens, was not only utterly bizarre but also a terrible look for the referee."
He noted that the official had ample chance to avoid the situation entirely. "Tierney had multiple opportunities to push past the Chelsea players but he just let it happen," Clattenburg observed, adding, "From his body language, he looked like he was enjoying it." The former referee pointed out that an official's normal starting position should be well outside the centre circle.
- Getty Images Sport
Newcastle frustration and optics
The psychological impact on the opposition was a major point of contention for Clattenburg, who felt the away side had every right to feel aggrieved. Reflecting on the dynamic and the tension it creates, he wrote: "If I’d been a Newcastle player, I’d have been upset and angry at seeing him inside the Chelsea huddle."
He stressed that while foul play is not suspected, the optics invite immense scrutiny. "Referees in this country might be incompetent but they aren’t corrupt, yet allowing this to happen can lead to unwanted accusations," Clattenburg argued. He further highlighted that when Cole Palmer "leans in and almost hugs Tierney while it happens," officials must be hyper-aware of the perception it creates.
Penalty controversy and tactics
The match featured several controversial incidents, including a failed penalty appeal from Cole Palmer after a challenge from Nick Woltemade. Clattenburg completely dismissed the appeal, bluntly stating his firm view on the incident: "I don’t think Chelsea should have had a penalty for that challenge on Palmer from Nick Woltemade. I think Palmer should have been booked for diving". Clattenburg suggested Liam Rosenior’s subsequent complaints were merely "a classic case of a manager deflecting from the whole embarrassing huddle episode, before a game they failed to win, by putting it all on the referee."
- Getty Images Sport
Tierney 'too arrogant'
Ultimately, the former referee believes that the entire situation was easily preventable if basic game management skills had been applied. Clattenburg pointed out a simple solution: "Tierney could have avoided all of this by just stepping out of the way or, as soon as he saw the Chelsea players start to surround him, push them out of the way. He was too arrogant to do either".
Advertisement