The rule change comes following FIFA president Gianni Infantino's suggestion that action should be taken against players who try to disguise discriminatory behavior. In February, Vinicius Jr alleged that Prestianni racially abused him. Prestianni maintains that he, instead, used a homophobic slur. The Argentine was handed a six-match ban.

“If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously. There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn’t have said, otherwise he wouldn’t have had to cover his mouth," Infantino said.