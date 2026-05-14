"If there's a good player out there, I'll sign him": Florentino Pérez announces Real Madrid's transfer push

Tensions within the Real Madrid squad have sparked recent rumours of departures, with Federico Valverde—who suffered a concussion after a dispute with Aurelien Tchouameni—among those mentioned. That altercation was the low point of an explosive dressing-room atmosphere that has dominated the media in recent weeks. According to Perez, however, all the players get on "splendidly". "Occasional disagreements on the training pitch are par for the course at any club," he added. "What does not exist, however, is the malicious intent behind this orchestrated campaign." Perez also insisted that he had identified the "mole" who had leaked dressing-room details to the media, though he refused to name names.

He also played down talk of a star-studded squad rebelling against Xabi Alonso, or of his successor Alvaro Arbeloa struggling under the same pressure, insisting, "The coaches are in charge." "I don't know why I said at the end of my first term that I had miseducated the players. I have never spoken to a player. Not even Mbappé, since he's been here. When I see him in training, I just say hello."

Arbeloa's future appears uncertain, with reports linking José Mourinho to the hot seat. Though Perez has declined to comment, he is known to back the Portuguese coach's firm approach to managing big-name players.