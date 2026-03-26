If Manuel Neuer retires: Will the German World Cup goalkeeper become Jonas Urbig’s backup at Bayern Munich?

This raises the question of whether a goalkeeper in such form would actually accept the role of second-choice goalkeeper at FC Bayern. According to Bayern Insider, this scenario cannot be ruled out – particularly if Hoffenheim fail to qualify for the Champions League and changes are also on the horizon for the German national team.

At the same time, Neuer’s future remains uncertain. The Bayern captain is working on his comeback following a calf injury and is deliberately taking his time over his decision. There is no deadline – according to the Abendzeitung, the decisive factor for him is above all whether his body will allow him to play another season at the highest level.

One thing is clear: FC Bayern are setting the course for the future. And Oliver Baumann could – despite his new role in the national team – become a surprising option as an experienced backup.