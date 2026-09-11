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CM grafica Icardi Lazio 16 9Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Icardi is still a free agent: Parma take on Lazio and two Greek clubs

Transfers
M. Icardi
Parma Calcio 1913
Lazio
Olympiacos
PAOK Thessaloniki FC
Atletico MG
Fluminense
Serie A
Super League
Serie A
AC Milan
Inter

The Argentine striker has not yet chosen his next destination and can still sign on a free transfer.

The summer transfer window shut some time ago across almost all of Europe and much of the rest of the world, but plenty of clubs are still on the move as they try to make the most of one market in particular, that of free agents, which now more than ever offers major opportunities.

Still on that list of standout names is Mauro Icardi, who has been without a contract since leaving Galatasaray. Italian clubs pushed hard to sign him during the summer, but he is still undecided over his next club. And in the last few hours, five offers have arrived on his agent's table, two of them from Italy.


  • Lazio still alive, but Parma are there

    Icardi has long been one of the main targets for Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani, although the former Inter centre-forward is not at the top of Gennaro Gattuso's list, with the manager looking for a striker with different characteristics. Andrea Pinamonti has arrived at Formello and, if needed, Gudmundsson can also play through the middle, but the chance to sign such an important player also appeals to president Lotito as he looks to ease the pressure from the fans.

    According to Corriere dello Sport, though, the Biancocelesti are not alone because Parma have also been weighing up a move for the Argentine in recent hours, although his wages would need serious discussion given the gap between what the club can offer and the player's demands. They want to give Carlos Cuesta a proper finisher to add to the attack.

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  • Brazil or Greece? The new family will be with him

    The two Italian clubs are not alone. China Suarez's decision to move with her family too, she also has children from another relationship, to whichever country Maurito chooses has also boosted interest in the former Inter captain.

    In Greece, the options are taking shape, with PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiacos both keen to sign him. Then there is the route that would take him closer to his homeland again, and to the daughters he had with Wanda Nara, with Atletico Mineiro in Brazil making an enquiry last week.



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