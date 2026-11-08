Vincent Ibrahimovic, Zlatan's second child, scored a brace for AC Milan Primavera in their 5-1 win over AlbinoLeffe. He said:

How important was it to win today?

"Every match is important because every match is worth three points. We got them today; we couldn't have done any better."

How much had you been looking forward to such an intense match? And those two fine goals?

"It's what I worked for during the week, what we put in. At the end of the day, it wasn't just me who scored: there were others who provided the assists, and they're important too. I worked hard for this moment and I was waiting for it."

How far can this team go?

"I think we'll win everything. We have to stay focused, but we work well and we've won our last three matches. We have to keep going just as strongly."