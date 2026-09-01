‘I wouldn’t wish it on anyone’ – Darwin Nunez opens up on Al-Hilal ‘nightmare’ after ending goal drought following shock transfer

Darwin Nunez has officially reignited his career in the Saudi Pro League, putting a miserable spell at Al-Hilal behind him with a match-winning performance for his new loan club. The 27-year-old Uruguay international, who recently completed a season-long loan switch to newly promoted Al-Diriyah, wasted no time in making an impact. During a high-stakes fourth-round Roshn League clash against Al-Ittifaq on Saturday evening, Nunez netted two clinical goals to lead his side to victory, proving that his predatory instincts remain sharp despite a lengthy absence from competitive action.

The significance of the performance was not lost on the former Liverpool man, who celebrated with visible relief. Having arrived in the Middle East with a reputation as a world-class finisher, Nunez found himself completely marginalized at the Kingdom Arena. After a bright start following his high-profile move in 2025, his opportunities under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi evaporated, eventually leading to him being axed from the domestic squad list entirely. The move to Al-Diriyah, which saw the newcomers agree to cover his full wages, was designed specifically to rescue him from this professional wilderness.