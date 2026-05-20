"If I'd known it would be like this beforehand, I would have signed straight away," the 20-year-old all-rounder told Sky. Bischof established himself as a key rotation player under manager Vincent Kompany. In 37 appearances, he logged 1,654 minutes, scoring three goals and providing three assists. "Basically, I'm very happy because I've learnt a lot. I've become more versatile."
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"I went a bit off the rails there": Tom Bischof reveals a special moment at FC Bayern
At TSG Hoffenheim, Bischof plied his trade mainly in central midfield. In Munich, however, Kompany has deployed him as a full-back, citing fierce competition in defensive midfield from Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Leon Goretzka.
"I never would have imagined I'd end up playing left or right back," Bischof said. "But I think I've been able to help the team a lot that way. At first I found it hard to accept, especially in the first one or two games. Then I spoke with Joshua Kimmich, who told me I'd get my chance. It paid off, and I'm happy to have filled in on the left and helped the team."
Kimmich himself arrived at Bayern as a young midfielder but began his career at the club as a full-back before eventually establishing himself in central midfield as vice-captain.
Tom Bischof on scoring his first goal for FC Bayern at the Allianz Arena
Bischof fulfilled "a childhood dream" with his first Champions League appearances. "After that, scoring at home was crucial for me, just to feel that moment," he says. After scoring a brace in the 3-2 away win against SC Freiburg in early April, Bischof finally struck at the Allianz Arena on the final matchday, helping Bayern to a 5-1 victory over 1. FC Köln. "I think you could tell—I went a bit crazy. But I just had to let it all out. That was still a big goal."
On Saturday, he will face VfB Stuttgart with FC Bayern in the DFB Cup final. Whether he will be in the German squad for the World Cup remains unclear for now. "In my mind and in my heart, I've done everything I can to prepare well," he added. "To be part of it would be a dream." On Thursday at 1 p.m., national team coach Julian Nagelsmann will officially announce his squad.