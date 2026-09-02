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'I spoke with Rúben Dias' – Why Manchester City starlet Claudio Echeverri chose Benfica switch
Echeverri arrives for Benfica switch
According toA Bola, Claudio Echeverri arrived in Lisbon on Tuesday night from Manchester to finalise the details of his loan move to Benfica from Manchester City. The Eagles have secured an option to buy the 20-year-old attacking midfielder at the end of the temporary agreement.
The highly-rated playmaker is scheduled to undergo medical examinations before signing his contract and being officially presented. Benfica are rushing to complete the formalities ahead of submitting their registered squad list to UEFA for the upcoming Europa League campaign.
Echeverri previously experienced temporary spells at Bayer Leverkusen and Girona FC after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City in January 2024.
- AFP
Advice from City stars & Benfica legend
Upon his arrival in Portugal, the Argentine admitted that he sought counsel from Manchester City team-mates Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva — both former Benfica stars — alongside manager Marco Silva before accepting the move.
Echeverri expressed his delight at joining the Portuguese giants and voiced his intention to follow in the footsteps of his countrymen who previously starred for the club.
"I spoke with the coach and also with Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva at Manchester City," Echeverri said. "Many Argentinian players have played for this great club, and hopefully I can repeat what they did. I want to help Benfica, which is the biggest club in Portugal, win titles."
Tactical fit in Lisbon
Nicknamed 'El Diablito', Echeverri is expected to serve as an important addition to Marco Silva's tactical setup. He is primarily targeted to operate in the number 10 role, a position recently occupied by Heorhiy Sudakov.
The young midfielder first gained international prominence during the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, where he finished as joint-top scorer with five goals and provided three assists. He cemented his reputation later that year at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, scoring a memorable hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 quarter-final win over Brazil.
After making senior appearances for Manchester City, Leverkusen, and Girona, the move to Lisbon offers him a structured platform to secure regular starting minutes in Europe.
Registration deadlines and next steps
With Echeverri now on the ground in Lisbon, Benfica officials are working around the clock to finalise his contract before the official registration window closes.
Subject to passing his medical, the player could be unveiled on Wednesday and formally registered on Benfica's squad list for European competition.
Once integrated into training, Echeverri will look to push for his debut and establish himself as a central figure in Marco Silva's midfield for the upcoming campaign.
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