Riquelme vowed that, if elected, he would secure the transfers of Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri to the Spanish capital. The club and Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, swiftly issued indignant denials. Now the candidate has hit back, addressing the row in an interview with Spanish sports daily AS.
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"I gave a personal guarantee": Real Madrid's presidential candidate has caused a stir with his latest comments on his transfer promises
"That's all part of the game. We had to protect the player, and we discussed it before and after with Pablo Barquero, Rodri's agent. Rodri's situation is different from Haaland's; Haaland has a release clause," Riquelme stated.
The businessman thus confirms that concrete deals were being struck behind the scenes. In Spain, however, grandiose transfer promises in the run-up to club elections are traditionally considered good form.
Historical examples, such as Florentino Pérez's signing of Luís Figo in 2000, show that such announcements can swing elections. Nevertheless, many observers and socios regard Riquelme's current pronouncements with healthy scepticism, seeing them as classic—and ultimately untenable—election promises.
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Riquelme addresses transfer promises
Seeking to silence critics who question his credibility, Riquelme has gone public once more. He is determined to be taken seriously and is prepared to risk his own wealth to prove his commitment.
"I will not jeopardise either my personal or professional reputation. I have provided a surety, a personal guarantee, that should I fail to keep any of these promises, I will personally pay the contribution of Real Madrid's 100,000 members, and this has been notarised," he said.
Florentino Pérez is planning a mega transfer at Real Madrid.
According to information from *as*, this legally binding commitment amounts to a total of 15 million euros. Should Riquelme triumph on Sunday yet fail to deliver Haaland and Rodri in the white shirt, season-ticket holders and club members would not pay a penny in membership fees next year; the bill would instead go straight to the then-incumbent president.
Perez, meanwhile, has announced on the TV programme Horizonte that he will launch a record bid for a world-class star, promising a staggering €150 million for a "superstar on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo".
Yet Perez insists that Haaland is not his primary target. "On Tuesday, I will table a substantial bid to a leading Champions League club for a player who would deliver the biggest transfer in Madrid's history," he said. "At least 150 million euros."
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Real Madrid's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Jude Bellingham Midfield Borussia Dortmund 2023 €127m Eden Hazard Midfield Chelsea FC 2019 €120.8m Gareth Bale Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2013 €101 million Cristiano Ronaldo forward Manchester United 2009 €94 million Aurelien Tchouameni Midfielder AS Monaco 2022 €80 million Zinedine Zidane Midfield Juventus 2001 €77.5m James Rodríguez Midfield AS Monaco 2014 €75 million Kaká Midfield AC Milan 2009 €67m Luka Jovic Forward Eintracht Frankfurt 2019 €63 million Dean Huijsen Defence AFC Bournemouth 2024 €62.5m