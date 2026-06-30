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Sport-Club Freiburg v RB Leipzig - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'I expect to leave' - Yan Diomande issues clear response after RB Leipzig insist winger won't be sold despite PSG agreement

Transfers
Y. Diomande
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig
Ligue 1
Bundesliga

Yan Diomande has openly challenged RB Leipzig's transfer stance by declaring his firm expectation to leave the Bundesliga side this summer amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The teenage winger went public with his desire to depart just hours after club officials strongly reiterated that their prized asset would not be sold under any circumstances during the current window.

  • Bundesliga starlet sparks standoff

    A transfer battle is brewing in Germany following contradictory statements regarding Diomande's long-term future. The 19-year-old winger has emerged as one of the most coveted young talents in world football after registering an impressive 13 goals and 10 assists over 36 appearances last season. While a move to Paris Saint-Germain is heavily mooted following a recent report from The Athletic, the Leipzig hierarchy are determined to retain their breakthrough star and have firmly ruled out a summer sale.



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  • Cote D'Ivoire Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Ivorian winger targets departure

    Speaking to Nettavisenat a press conference ahead of Ivory Coast's round of 32 World Cup tie against Norway, the youngster stayed remarkably calm when quizzed about the intense speculation surrounding his future. Despite attempts by his employers to completely shut down any talk of a move, the attacker did not hesitate to confirm that he anticipates moving to a new club.

    Diomande stated: "First of all, my dream is to play for my country and make history with my country. I don't have Instagram anymore, so I can't see anything at all. But I expect to leave, of course, and I have an agent who will take care of the rest. For me, the most important thing right now is to focus on the World Cup with my country and make history here."

  • Leipzig hierarchy block exit

    The youngster's blunt admission serves as a direct response to Marcel Schafer, after the Leipzig sporting director gave a statement to Bildto regain control of the situation. As reported by Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Schafer emphasised that the German club remain in total command of the player's registration and have zero intention of letting him leave.

    Schafer noted: "Our clear intention is for Yan to play for RB Leipzig next year. And we will not back down from that! We know exactly what we have in him. If Yan continues on this track, there will of course come a time when we let him take the next step - but not this year. We hold all the cards. So to make it absolutely clear once and for all: Diomande remains an RB Leipzig player."

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    What comes next?

    Diomande's immediate focus remains tied to international duty before dealing with the inevitable fallout awaiting him at club level. The explosive winger will lead the line for Ivory Coast in a crucial knockout clash against Norway, knowing a victory secures a quarter-final date with Brazil. Only after his nation's tournament run concludes will the forward look to resolve this tense stand-off with Leipzig, with PSG waiting to strike.