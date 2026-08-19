"I spoke to him twice, and Real Madrid made him a very good offer," Mourinho told El Chiringuito. "Rodri had doubts, he hesitated, and Rodri's doubts raised doubts in me," Mourinho said.
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“I don’t need Rodri”: What Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho thinks of the world champion’s rejection
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So did Real stop wanting Rodri in the end? Probably not, but Mourinho seems to understand the player. "He is an exceptional player and was very respectful towards us. I have nothing negative to say, but Real Madrid have such stature that they cannot have players who ask themselves questions," said the coach.
If Real call, the reaction should be more like: "When should I come?" Even so, Mourinho does not have a bad word to say about Rodri: "He was very respectful towards us. I wish him all the best. Not too much, of course, but I wish him all the best."
Will Real Madrid now bring in reinforcements for midfield?
With the Toni Kroos and Luka Modric era over, many saw Rodri as the ideal man to dictate the tempo in Real's midfield. Mourinho, though, rejected claims his squad were missing that kind of presence in the middle. The Portuguese coach has complete faith in his players' development and trusts the talent already at his disposal.
"I don't need Rodri," Mourinho said. "We are not short of players. I'm not saying there will be no more signings because the market is open, but if you ask me directly whether it is over for me - yes. It is over. I really like this squad a lot."
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