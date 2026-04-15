"If a player hasn’t featured for three months then faces the best team in Europe, he should be on the bench," Hamann told Sky, expressing surprise at Isak’s inclusion in the starting line-up. Isak had been sidelined from late December to early April and had made only a brief comeback in last week’s first leg in Paris (0–2).

The former Germany international was also sceptical of Slot’s explanation: “He doesn’t want to use him as a sub because he might not have enough energy for extra time. Honestly, I’ve always respected Slot, but I’ve never heard of this approach. It might have happened somewhere, but not in the Champions League.”

Slot had earlier explained that he preferred to start Isak rather than risk exhausting him as a substitute in a possible extra 30 minutes. “Playing 45 minutes and then assessing at half-time whether he could add five or ten more was an option,” the coach added.