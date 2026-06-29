'I don’t give a sh*t!' - Jesse Marsch explains 'performative' on-pitch 'heroes' speech to Canada players after historic World Cup knockout victory

Marsch gathered his players in a tight circle on the turf immediately after Stephen Eustaquio secured a 1-0 win in the second minute of stoppage time. The American coach told his group they had become "Canadian heroes" in a passionate speech. When questioned about the optics of such a public display, Marsch was typically blunt about those who find his methods cringeworthy.

“Look, people like to say it’s performative to meet on the pitch,” Marsch said during his post-match press conference. “I don’t give a sh*t what people have to say. All I care about is our own team and what we do together. It’s hard because after the game, everybody gets pulled away in a million different directions by the media and so you don’t really have a chance to be with your team unless you take that moment right there.

“I always try to get the leaders to speak because, again, they’re Canadian. This is their national team but I wanted to voice to them how important a moment this will prove to be for the sport in the country… it’s a pleasure to be their coach and the responsibility I feel to them specifically is what motivates me every day to try to prepare and create a platform for them to be their greatest. I think they did that today.”