"I also found it very surprising," Eberl told Sky on Saturday evening, reacting to Hoeneß's comments after Bayern's 3-0 DFB-Pokal final win over VfB Stuttgart.
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"I don't care right now": Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl hits back at Uli Hoeneß's doubts
In the run-up to the cup final, Hoeneß left Eberl's future at FCB beyond the 2027 contract end open. "There are still doubts," the Bayern president told Der Spiegel's Spitzengespräch talk show. He rates Eberl's chances of a new deal at Säbener Straße at 60-40.
"I want to do my job and prove myself through it. What we've achieved as a team this season is something to be proud of. People can have their doubts; that's entirely legitimate. Then we'll talk about it," Eberl explained. When asked why Hoeneß had doubts about him, the 52-year-old replied: "I can't say, you'd have to ask Uli. I don't know if that's what he meant either. He said it, and the numbers are out there now. I'm not too concerned about it at the moment. We've had a very good season, winning the double. That's what counts."
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FC Bayern: Uli Hoeneß offers Max Eberl a glimmer of hope
Eberl joined Bayern in March 2024 and soon helped secure the appointment of successful manager Vincent Kompany. Under Kompany, the Munich side cruised to the league title and the DFB-Pokal this season, exiting the Champions League only after a spectacular semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.
Speaking about his exchange with Hoeneß during the cup celebrations at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Eberl added: "We actually talk all the time; we spoke yesterday and today as well. That's why the 60:40 split came as a surprise to me."
Hoeneß himself was asked by ARD about his comments regarding Bayern's sporting director and initially remained tight-lipped. The 74-year-old then said that putting the chances of an extension at 60:40 was "my honest opinion. Anyone who knows me knows that. That's the situation, and in two to three months we'll see how things pan out." Finally, he offered Eberl some hope: "Personally, I see things as relatively positive for him."
Hoeneß and the Bayern supervisory board, which includes Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, are set to meet again at the end of May to discuss possible contract extensions for Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund, whose deal also runs until 2027.
FC Bayern Munich: Upcoming fixtures
Fixture
Match
Competition
25 July
SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC Bayern
Friendly
4 August
Jeju SK FC v FC Bayern
Friendly
7 August
FC Bayern - Aston Villa
Friendly
15 August
FC Bayern - RB Leipzig
Friendly