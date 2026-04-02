'I didn't really benefit' - Kylian Mbappe reveals true feelings on Luis Enrique two years after leaving PSG to join Real Madrid

The tension between Mbappe and the PSG hierarchy was palpable throughout the 2023-24 campaign, starting with his exclusion from the first-team squad during the summer pre-season tour. Mbappe referred to this period as being in "the loft," a situation that clouded his entire integration into Luis Enrique's tactical system.

"The first month, I wasn't there, I was in the loft. So I came back and I said to myself, I have the sword of Damocles over me, at any moment they are going to cut my head off so I might leave again," Mbappe explained. This uncertainty created a difficult environment for the forward to fully adapt to Luis Enrique's specific demands.