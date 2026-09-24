Al-Hamdan can't escape blame for the string of chances he wasted, nor for some poor decisions in the final third. But there's another way to look at it.
His strength lies in playing directly behind the striker, as a second forward. From there he breaks into the box and exploits the gaps between the two centre-backs when the first striker drifts out of the area.
That is what sets Al-Hamdan apart, and it has been clear from his spell with Al-Nassr last season right up to now. He's a mobile player who runs into space well, and he can threaten goals with powerful strikes, as he did in the recent match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej.
Using him as an out-and-out striker, though, is an unproductive idea. It won't give the Saudi national team the strength it needs, unlike Abdullah Al-Salem, Firas Al-Buraikan and Saleh Al-Shehri, for example, names capable of playing well in the main striker role.
Dolezaj should have known this and made the change. Pull the play back or bring on a striker, then adjust the shape by returning Al-Hamdan to his role as a second forward.