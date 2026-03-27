Arne Slot blasted over use of Dominik Szoboszlai by Hungary boss after Liverpool chief hinted he wanted players rested on international duty

Slot recently voiced concerns over his squad's physical demands, urging national team managers to be mindful of player workloads. The Dutchman is particularly keen to protect key personnel, including Szoboszlai, from avoidable injuries during the international break.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Slot stated: “I think the players need a break more than the manager and unfortunately they have to keep on playing. Let’s hope that their national team coaches do understand that at Liverpool a lot of players have played a lot of minutes. But I think other clubs perhaps could have rotated more than I could have this season. So, let’s hope that we’ve got national team coaches that will not play them 180 minutes over two games.”