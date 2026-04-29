HSV has been searching for a new sporting director since Stefan Kuntz's surprise departure at the end of 2025. According to *Sport Bild*, a headhunting agency was commissioned to help with the process, and it approached Krüger after reviewing the Rothosen's wish list.

The 40-year-old former Bundesliga player was first included on the shortlist and later advanced to the final list, where he "performed very well".

Over the four-month process, other candidates reported by the media included former BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl (46) and current HSV sporting director Claus Costa (41).