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Falko Blöding

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HSV is set to raid Bayern Munich for Kuntz's successor, in a surprise move

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Hamburger SV

Kathleen Krüger of FC Bayern is reportedly a strong candidate for the vacant position of sporting director at Bundesliga rivals Hamburger SV. This is according to reports in both Sport Bild and the Hamburger Abendblatt.

Sport Bild reports that the club's current Head of Organisation and Infrastructure has "the best chance" of securing the role, while the Abendblatt goes further, stating that Krüger will be "introduced shortly".

  • HSV has been searching for a new sporting director since Stefan Kuntz's surprise departure at the end of 2025. According to *Sport Bild*, a headhunting agency was commissioned to help with the process, and it approached Krüger after reviewing the Rothosen's wish list.

    The 40-year-old former Bundesliga player was first included on the shortlist and later advanced to the final list, where he "performed very well".

    Over the four-month process, other candidates reported by the media included former BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl (46) and current HSV sporting director Claus Costa (41).

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  • FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Kathleen Krüger has been with FC Bayern for 22 years.

    During her playing career, Krüger featured for Bayern from 2004 to 2009, then served as assistant to sporting director Christian Nerlinger from 2010. She went on to spend twelve years as first-team team manager.

    In 2024 she became Head of Organisation and Infrastructure, a permanent role with the German record champions. Should she join HSV as sporting director, she would become the first woman to hold such a position in the Bundesliga.

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