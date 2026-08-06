With Egypt's World Cup campaign over, Momo Salah turned his attention to the offers that had arrived in recent months, proposals he had deliberately put on hold before the tournament so he could focus solely on his national team. After weighing them up, the forward, who became a free agent from Liverpool last June when his contract expired, has decided to start again in Turkey. Besiktas were heavily linked, but Trabzonspor made the decisive move and, after signing Malinovskyi from Genoa and confirming former Inter goalkeeper Onana between the posts, have now also completed a deal for Salah.
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How much Salah earns at Trabzonspor: salary and contract details
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Salah to Trabzonspor, the contract details
Turkey is buzzing over Salah's arrival. On Wednesday 5 August he landed at Istanbul airport to applause and chants from hundreds of Trabzonspor fans, before travelling on to Trabzon for his medical and the signing of his contract. Between the two cities, around 20,000 to 25,000 people gathered: "It's incredible, I don't remember ever having seen anything like it before," Salah said. It is a two-year agreement due to expire in June 2028, with wages of around €8.5 million per season, €17 million over two years, as well as, according to reports coming from Turkey, 20% of the revenue from merchandising linked to his name.
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When Salah could make his Trabzonspor debut
In the new season, Trabzonspor, with Turkish coach Fatih Tekke kept on the bench, are expected to line up mainly in a 4-2-3-1, switching at times to a 4-3-3: if those systems are confirmed, Salah would play in his natural role on the right of the attack in both, and he could make his debut on Ferragosto, Saturday 15 August, when the opening round of the league season is scheduled, with Trabzonspor away to Kasimpasa.
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