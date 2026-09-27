Juventus hope Licina can follow a path similar to Kenan Yildiz, who also arrived from Bayern Munich and, after coming through every in-house step between the Primavera and Next Gen, broke into the first team and is now on the radar of Europe's top clubs (Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid have had him on their list of possible targets for some time). If Licina were to reach the level of the Turkish forward too, Juventus would have two of the best talents around in-house, which is exactly what the Bianconeri are banking on. For now, they will keep a close eye on Licina's development at Cremonese.