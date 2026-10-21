How much is Nico Paz worth after his Champions League brace?

It is Como's night, and Nico Paz's. Italy has not seen a talent like him for some time. At 22, he told Real Madrid he would stay another year on the shores of the lake, where dreams become reality. Cesc Fabregas was among the first to believe in him and build a team around him. A visionary. In Argentina, some have already dubbed him "the new Messi", a weighty label that has not unsettled him (so far). Nico dribbles past the pressure and remains the poster boy for a team on the rise. Don't call it a fairy tale. Como are the real deal: their victory over United has its roots eight years ago, when they celebrated promotion to Serie C. Serie B followed six years ago, then came the turning point in 2023/24 with their return to Serie A.