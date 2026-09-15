AC Milan are back at full strength, with Gabbia training fully again. The Rossoneri vice-captain should be the only change in defence, with De Winter set for a rest. Bondo is the only absentee. He is not part of Amorim's technical plans and will not be brought back into the fold despite the written request his lawyers submitted via certified email. Chukwueze is among the players in the best form. The Nigeria international is in very good physical condition and is also helping the group grow in calm and cohesion, including with the new arrivals.