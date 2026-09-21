How Mancini’s Italy play: “Two strikers or 4-3-3, playing well and enjoying ourselves”

The new Italy under Roberto Mancini officially began today with his first press conference at Coverciano, kicking off the national team's work ahead of the four Nations League matches against Belgium, France and Turkey.
Mancini's first round of call-ups has brought in plenty of new faces while keeping faith with several familiar ones. The head coach set out what his creed is and will be, and how he will try to pass it on to the team. He has also already offered some technical and tactical clues. How will Italy play in their next outings? Let's try to explain it.