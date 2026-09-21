How Mancini’s Italy play: “Two strikers or 4-3-3, playing well and enjoying ourselves”

Mancini has always prioritised a 4-3-3, but with so many centre-forwards available, the two-striker option can't be ignored.





Looking at the call-ups, and above all the absentees who could have had a major impact on the head coach's choices, with Dimarco chief among them, his ideal starting XI looks like a fluid 4-3-3 that can shift into a 4-3-1-2 when needed.





In goal is captain Donnarumma. Mancini and Bastoni would start in central defence, with Calafiori at left-back in the Arsenal mould and Kayode on the right, while waiting for Palestra in the future. In midfield, Barella and Tonali could line up alongside Alessandro Romano in the holding role from the outset, although Frattesi as the runner with Tonali as the deep-lying playmaker also remains an option.

Up front, Kean and Pio Esposito will start, with the Como striker expected to drift left and one of Daniel Maldini and Samuele Inacio in the attacking midfield role with licence to pull wide to the right.





Italy (4-3-3/4-3-1-2): Donnarumma, Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Romano, Tonali; Maldini, Pio Esposito, Kean.