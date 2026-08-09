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How is the Saudi transfer window controlling the Rodri and Barcelona deal?

Transfers
Barcelona
Manchester City
Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
M. Casado
Rodri
Spain
England
Saudi Arabia

A difficult deal

Sunday evening brought a flurry of press reports on Barcelona's transfer plans, with the Catalan club looking to offload some players and bring in others.

Marc Casado is among those up for sale. He's attracting significant interest from the Roshn Saudi Pro League, led by Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal.

The Catalan giants also want to seal one of the biggest deals of the window: the signing of veteran Manchester City midfielder Rodri. They've moved very close to landing him, but a few financial details are holding up completion.

  • Birmingham City v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    A battle between Al-Ahly and Al-Hilal

    Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are battling to sign Marc Casado from Barcelona this summer, according to several reliable sources.

    Ekrem Konur, the reliable journalist, confirmed that Barcelona want 40 million euros to let Casado leave.

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  • Manchester City Parade And After Party CelebrationGetty Images Sport

    Rodri deal and the Saudi mercato

    Connor confirmed that Rodri's arrival at Barcelona would push the Catalan club to agree to Casado's departure, but on one condition: a fee of 40 million euros.

    Read also: Officially: Al-Nassr announces the awaited signing after the end of the financial crisis

    Sell Casado for 40 million euros and Barça wrap up the Rodri deal at once, their coffers handed a major boost.

  • An exaggerated figure

    The Saudi clubs chasing Casadó consider Barça's asking price excessive, all the more so with the Roshn League now trending towards leaner transfer spending.

    That 40 million euro figure could yet drop. Barça are open to a sale and want to squeeze out the greatest possible financial benefit.



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