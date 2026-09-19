Licina lasted 58 minutes before making way for Nasti, but never found the decisive spark or the kind of play that had marked his impressive debut in a Cremonese shirt. The match against Entella ended 0-0, with the striker struggling to get involved in the thick of the attacking play.





That was a step back from his first appearances for Cremonese. The 1997-born Licina had begun his adventure with a bang, registering two goals and an assist in his first two matches, against Parma in the Coppa Italia and Padova in Serie B. After a solid 90 minutes against Cesena, he came off around the hour mark against Entella on a day when his attacking qualities never came to the fore.