After a standout start to the season, Adin Licina turned in a slightly below-par display against Virtus Entella. The young German forward of Cremonese, who arrived on loan from Juventus, started under Fabio Pecchia but could not make his mark in the final third.
Getty Images
Translated by
How did Licina play today, the talent on loan from Juventus to Cremonese
Licina lasted 58 minutes before making way for Nasti, but never found the decisive spark or the kind of play that had marked his impressive debut in a Cremonese shirt. The match against Entella ended 0-0, with the striker struggling to get involved in the thick of the attacking play.
That was a step back from his first appearances for Cremonese. The 1997-born Licina had begun his adventure with a bang, registering two goals and an assist in his first two matches, against Parma in the Coppa Italia and Padova in Serie B. After a solid 90 minutes against Cesena, he came off around the hour mark against Entella on a day when his attacking qualities never came to the fore.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting